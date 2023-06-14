HPD seek assistance in locating suspect involved in road rage machete assault
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are asking for help finding a man suspected of assaulting someone with a machete after a road rage incident.
The attack happened Friday night on Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road in Wahiawa.
According to police, the yet-to-be-identified assailant allegedly attacked another individual with a machete after a heated altercation on the road.
HPD says the suspect was driving a black Toyota pickup truck with license plate RNF 572.
If you have any information, call Honolulu Police.
