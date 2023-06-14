Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: June is Men’s Health Month

Dr. Ryan Johal, a family medicine physician at Straub Medical Center’s Pearlridge Clinic, shares some of the most common conditions seen in male patients.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - June is Men’s Health Month!

Dr. Ryan Johal, a family medicine physician at Straub Medical Center’s Pearlridge Clinic, explains some of the most common conditions seen in male patients.

He also shares some key ways men can maintain a healthy lifestyle and good mental health.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

