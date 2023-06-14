Cal Lee retires as winningest coach in Hawaii high school football history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s winningest high school football coach is stepping down — this time, for good.

With a coaching career of over 50 years, Cal Lee has officially announced his retirement at the age of 76.

Lee spent 27 years as the head coach for Saint Louis School, during which he led the Crusaders to 14 Prep Bowl titles, 18 Interscholastic League of Honolulu championships, and the inaugural HHSAA State Championship in 1999.

He ended his head coach career for the Crusaders with a 296-41-5 record, according to the Star Advertiser.

In 2020, Lee stepped down from his head coach position to become the defense coordinator for the Crusaders. Lee’s head coach position was succeeded by his brother, Ron.

Now entering his fourth season as head coach, Ron Lee says his brother is leaving Saint Louis football in a good place.

“We can win one year, but when you win eight, nine, ten, in a row — that comes because of a culture Cal established,” he said.

