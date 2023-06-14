Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cal Lee retires as winningest coach in Hawaii high school football history

Hawaii’s winningest high school football coach is stepping down — this time, for good.
Hawaii’s winningest high school football coach is stepping down — this time, for good.
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s winningest high school football coach is stepping down — this time, for good.

With a coaching career of over 50 years, Cal Lee has officially announced his retirement at the age of 76.

Lee spent 27 years as the head coach for Saint Louis School, during which he led the Crusaders to 14 Prep Bowl titles, 18 Interscholastic League of Honolulu championships, and the inaugural HHSAA State Championship in 1999.

He ended his head coach career for the Crusaders with a 296-41-5 record, according to the Star Advertiser.

In 2020, Lee stepped down from his head coach position to become the defense coordinator for the Crusaders. Lee’s head coach position was succeeded by his brother, Ron.

Now entering his fourth season as head coach, Ron Lee says his brother is leaving Saint Louis football in a good place.

“We can win one year, but when you win eight, nine, ten, in a row — that comes because of a culture Cal established,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu City Council raises
5 of 9 City Councilmembers support 64% pay raise
File photo
3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday
12-year-old Oahu girl makes splash as youngest competitor in "surf into summer" contest
12-year-old Oahu girl makes splash as youngest competitor in ‘Surf into Summer’ contest
Honolulu Hale
Despite outrage, hefty raise for City Council members still alive
Former City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson appears in district court