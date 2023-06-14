First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as pockets of moisture move through.

Expect some showers to carry over into leeward areas periodically due to a weak upper disturbance in the area, especially overnight through the morning periods.

A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands.

An out- of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell is expected to provide a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

