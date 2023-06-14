Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as pockets of moisture move through.

Expect some showers to carry over into leeward areas periodically due to a weak upper disturbance in the area, especially overnight through the morning periods.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands.

An out- of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell is expected to provide a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

