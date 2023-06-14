Elderly woman rescued after suffering from medical emergency in waters off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews rescued an elderly woman who suffered a medical emergency while snorkeling in waters off Molokini crater on Tuesday.

Officials said the 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the water just before 11 a.m.

She was brought back to the Ocean Odyssey tour boat and regained consciousness.

Coast guard crews then transported the woman to the Kihei Boat Ramp.

No word yet on her condition.

RELATED: Ocean Safety: ‘Adventure seekers’ exploring offshore islands are putting themselves ― and others ― at risk

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.