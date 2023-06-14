City to send aid to Guam to restore critical infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Mawar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is sending aid to Guam to help restore critical transportation infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Mawar in May, officials said.

“We understand the immense challenges faced by the people of Guam in the aftermath of this devastating storm, and we are committed to providing the expertise and resources needed to restore their essential services,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, in a statement.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will send equipment and a two-person crew to Guam for seven days to help the Guam Department of Public Works fix traffic signals at almost 100 intersections.

DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said in a statement, “The devastation in Guam should serve as a reminder that here in our island state, we are also vulnerable to hurricanes and should prepare for these drastic weather events.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.