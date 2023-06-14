Tributes
Chick-fil-A to open another location on Oahu

Chick-fil-A will open a new location on Oahu
Chick-fil-A will open a new location on Oahu(WABI)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chick-fil-A will open a new location in Hawaii, this time in Waikiki.

Chick-fil-A recently filed building permits to renovate a building in Waikiki.

The building has been occupied by the Honolulu Coffee Experience Center on Kalakaua and Kapiolani Boulevard since 2015.

The chain already has stores at Ala Moana Shopping Center and Kahului and will open stores soon in Kapolei and Makiki.

The company came under fire after donating for donating to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations.

While the chain reportedly claimed it would reduce donations to such organizations after protests, the next year Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to anti-LGBT organizations, according to tax documents.

According to their website, Chick-fil-A donates surplus food to local communities and last year, awarded the Maui Farm $300,000 as part of the True Inspiration Awards.

The opening date for the new Waikiki location is unknown at this time.

