Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fight between two young women in Hilo on Monday escalated into another incident later that day where a group of minors in a car were attacked — but the car’s owner says the attackers had the wrong kids.

Hawaii County Police said officers responded to a report of criminal property damage at Carlsmith Beach Park at 6:30 p.m. after a young man shattered a car’s windshield with a bat.

Astania Caputo owns the car that was smashed.

She said her daughter and her boyfriend went to the beach, where they met up with two other friends.

She tells Hawaii News Now the attack was a case of mistaken identity connected to a fight that broke out 45 minutes earlier.

In the earlier incident, a mother tried to prevent a fight between two girls, but cell phone video also shows chaos erupting with pushing, shoving, and hair pulling.

Caputo said her daughter had nothing to do with this dispute, and she and her boyfriend moved their car to keep their distance.

But later, she said a group of men were called for assistance by someone involved in the original fight.

That’s when things went from bad to worse.

“So when they arrived, the girl in the video had pointed out my car,” said Caputo. “Now, that boy was never in our car; he left a long time ago.”

“My daughter doesn’t even know who that person is so they opened up the car, and they just beat on innocent minors that had nothing to do with the previous incident.”

Hawaii County Police said one adult male had been arrested at this time, but they declined to give HNN any other information pending an ongoing investigation.

Caputo said there were three minors in the car; one of them sustained severe lacerations and a swollen eye.

Joseph Hakim, a licensed mental health counselor, said attacks like this can have lasting effects on kids.

“I think a lot of children in my work with minors, they expect the adults to convey a very mature demeanor, and they expect them to be able to handle stressful situations in a more calm manner,” said Hakim. “So, when these parents act this way towards minors or around minors, it does kind of shift their ability to trust the adults.”

“What needs to happen is at the core of the people, we need to teach each other how to have honor and respect, and dignity and integrity because what they’re doing now is just ruining society,” said Caputo. “And it’s making Hawaii look horrible.”

