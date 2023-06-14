2 men seriously injured following crash on H-3 Freeway in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were seriously injured following a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound in Kaneohe Wednesday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

Both are said to be in their 20′s.

Honolulu police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. near the Likelike on-ramp.

All Halawa-bound lanes were initially closed but one lane has since been reopened.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

We’ve reached out to HPD and HFD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.