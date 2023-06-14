Tributes
1976 Hokulea crew members reunite in Alaska for Pacific-wide launch

1976 crew members Billy Richards, Shorty Bertelmann and John Kruse reunite on deck of Hokulea.
1976 crew members Billy Richards, Shorty Bertelmann and John Kruse reunite on deck of Hokulea.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billy Richards, 75, Shorty Bertelmann, 75, and John Kruse, 79, stood on the deck of Hokulea   at the exact spot a that a National Geographic photo was taken of them during an historic voyage in 1976 from Hawaii to Tahiti. They reunited for the four-year Pacific wide launch of Hokulea in Juneau, Alaska. Its departure ceremony is set for Thursday.

”To be here is massive and an honor,” said John Kruse, 1976 Hokulea crew member.

”We would have never thought we would be standing here in Alaska and about to embark on this,” he added.

Bertelmann says a highlight for him was sailing with a master, Mau Piailug, who taught them how to navigate by stars and the ocean. Piailug was instrumental in stopping the extinction of Polynesian navigation.

”What a blessing it was for me to get on the canoe, Hokulea. First one of its kind in hundreds of years and to be chosen to be on board was epic for me,” said Bertelmann.

There were 15 crew members on the Hawaii to Tahiti voyage. Four crew members are still alive.Buffalo Keaulana was unable to make it to Alaska so the ‘76-ers’ as they are affectionately known had him in their thoughts while they were in Alaska.

”I wish Buff was here too. To be honest, those that have passed, we are still connected to them to,” said Richards, 1976 Hokulea crew member.

”Hokulea is like a portal for me. I was able to be connected to my ancestors just by being on this canoe,” he added.

Kruse tried to hold back emotions as he spoke of those who have passed.”Little did we know all those years ago that Mau was thinking so far ahead,” said Kruse. 

“We were so young. We were just crawling. Mau comes from a long line, generations. Hokulea is just a baby and we got to be part of it,” he added.

