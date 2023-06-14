12-year-old Oahu girl makes splash as youngest competitor in ‘Surf into Summer’ contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local girl is making waves as the youngest competitor in Local Motion’s Annual “Surf into Summer” Contest.

12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut.

Over the weekend she took 4th place in the 17 & under “Girls Shortboard” division.

And now the 12-year-old is the female wild card entry for Wednesday’s pro event.

Her mother tells us Kiki just surfed her first HSA event in January and still managed to qualify for the state championships.

The Surf into Summer contest at Ala Moana bowls is historically the largest amateur surf event on Oahu drawing seasoned amateurs as well as competitive weekend surfers.

