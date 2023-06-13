Tributes
Work underway to build new roundabout meant to reduce crash risk in Windward Oahu

The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha...
The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha highways.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work started last Wednesday morning on a major highway construction project in Windward Oahu.

A roundabout will replace the intersection Kahekili and Kamehameha Highways in Kahaluu.

It will be a major project along a busy highway for both residents and tourists looking to explore the windward side of Oahu.

Drivers should expect delays during the 18 months the work is being done, but state Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen says, not for a while.

”We’re not closing highways,” Sniffen said. “Our contractors are ensuring that we protect our our drains from any debris that might go on go into our our drain system. So no live closures yet and actually, we’re going to try and minimize the lane closures in all the areas where we can do work outside of our roadway.

Planning for this project has been in the works for 20 years.

The Department of Transportation says the main goal is to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians but also claim it will make traffic flow more efficiently.

But opponents, including some residents in the area, we spoke to yesterday are worrried it will have the opposite effect.

“It’s gonna be so much worse and why do they want a roundabout?” Windward Oahu resident Valerie Hanaoka questioned. “This is a main road and we need the traffic to flow. We’re coming home after work and everybody is now taking the back roads to try to avoid that little bump.”

“With the roundabout, everybody’s going to take the back roads and that’s bad,” she added.

Sniffen said the main focus is to reduce the risk and bring down the number of left turn crashes at the intersection.

He says data shows that adding a signal here would not eliminate enough of that potential. He points to success at similar roundabouts that have been put in at in Moanalua, Hawaii Island and Maui.

