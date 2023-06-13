Motorcyclist critically injured after driving off cliff, falling 40 feet near Sandy Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a motorcycle crash where a man drove off a cliff and fell 40 feet near Sandy Beach Monday evening, said officials.

Honolulu police and EMS were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the incident near Lana’i Lookout.

Officials say Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions from Nawiliwili to Sandy Beach due to the motor vehicle collision investigation.

Honolulu EMS says the motorcyclist, around 25 years old, is in critical condition and has been taken to a trauma hospital due to multiple injuries.

This story will be updated.

