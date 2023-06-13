Tributes
Motorcyclist critically injured after driving off cliff, falling 40 feet near Sandy Beach

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions due to motor vehicle collision investigation
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a motorcycle crash where a man drove off a cliff and fell 40 feet near Sandy Beach Monday evening, said officials.

Honolulu police and EMS were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the incident near Lana’i Lookout.

Officials say Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions from Nawiliwili to Sandy Beach due to the motor vehicle collision investigation.

Honolulu EMS says the motorcyclist, around 25 years old, is in critical condition and has been taken to a trauma hospital due to multiple injuries.

This story will be updated.

