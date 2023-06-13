Tributes
This teen is taking the viral sport of one-wheeling by storm

The Big Island teenager is a rising star in the fast-growing sport of one-wheeling.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Remember the name Jahfari Silsley.

The Big Island teenager is a rising star in the fast-growing sport of one-wheeling, where racers maneuver electric-powered boards across outdoor courses while standing on a single wheel.

“I can see it getting big. It’s fun and enjoyable,” Silsley said. “All it takes is one big person trying it and blowing it up and it’s there.”

Silsley may just be that person. He is currently in his first season on the professional circuit, and has already notched his first win.

“He’s super exciting to watch. He really embodies everything you want to see in a rider,” said his father, Wil Silsley.

One-wheeling combines elements of other extreme sports, such as freestyle riding, head-to-head events and races against the clock. In all of them, balance is key. Racers can take a tumble in the blink of an eye.

“If I’m riding on a trail and I see a spot where I can go fast, like a nice flat area or a spot where there’s not as many ruts, I’ll go fast through there. But I have to speed check a lot, so it is very strategic,” Silsley said.

At the age of 14, Silsley is leading a youth movement in one-wheeling.

“This is all they’ve done for the past three years, so they’re not an ex-anything. They’re just one-wheelers. They’re coming into it with a whole different mentality that wants to win because this is what they do,” Wil Silsley said.

Currently, Silsley is competing in local races in order to qualify for a chance at Race for the Rail, the world championship for one-wheelers, where he hopes to win the $10,000 first-place prize.

“If I make it there, I’m going to try my best to win,” he said.

Don’t put it past him. Silsley is that good, and the competition knows that with every race, he’s only getting better.

