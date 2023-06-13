Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man is missing and in need of his medication, said officials.
Hawaii County Police are asking for help finding 62-year-old Robert Bautista of Pahoa.
Officials say he was last seen last Tuesday at 6 a.m. wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
He is considered endangered and needs medication, said officials.
Police encourage anyone with tips to call the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
