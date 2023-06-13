Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man is missing and in need of his medication, said officials.

Hawaii County Police are asking for help finding 62-year-old Robert Bautista of Pahoa.

Officials say he was last seen last Tuesday at 6 a.m. wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

He is considered endangered and needs medication, said officials.

Police encourage anyone with tips to call the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

