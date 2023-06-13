Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs

Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs
Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man is missing and in need of his medication, said officials.

Hawaii County Police are asking for help finding 62-year-old Robert Bautista of Pahoa.

Officials say he was last seen last Tuesday at 6 a.m. wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

He is considered endangered and needs medication, said officials.

Police encourage anyone with tips to call the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus
Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus
HPD police cruiser / file image
Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Alzheimer's Association held a rally for access on Maui on Monday.
Advocates for those with Alzheimer’s fight for more access to new drug
Traditional meets modern as Hokulea crew members did traditional practice demonstrations