Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus

Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus
Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus(Outrigger Canoe Club/Facebook)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three year pandemic pause, the prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race is returning to the Kaiwi Channel.

Organizers of the Molokai Hoe announced it’s set for Oct 8.

Top paddlers worldwide will compete in the 41-mile race from Molokai to Oahu.

The race is known for its challenging conditions, including strong currents, open-ocean swells, and winds reaching up to 30 knots.

It’s the 72nd year for the event involving more than 1,000 paddlers from around the world.

This year’s race will be livestreamed at MolokaiHoe.com

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

HPD police cruiser / file image
Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Alzheimer's Association held a rally for access on Maui on Monday.
Advocates for those with Alzheimer’s fight for more access to new drug
Traditional meets modern as Hokulea crew members did traditional practice demonstrations
City cracking down on owners of properties that house illegal game rooms