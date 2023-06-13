Tributes
Police: 9 people hurt in Denver shooting; suspect in custody

Three of the nine people injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:52 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, according to police.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night to claim their first NBA title.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooting was connected to any postgame celebrations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

