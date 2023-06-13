Plaintiffs double in suit against US government over Red Hill crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In new development, the number of plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the U.S. government over the Red Hill water contamination crisis is doubling.

Approximately 187 new people have been added in court documents filed on Tuesday.

We’re told 1,000 additional claims will be filed in the coming days for Red Hill victims.

In previous court hearings, the government admitted negligence but they want to streamline the cases.

Meanwhile, one of the Navy leaders at the center of the Red Hill controversy has been tapped to become the Chief of Naval Operations, according to several national media networks.

Adm. Samuel Paparo is currently the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. He’s been recommended for the new position by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Plaintiffs who are suing the government over the Red Hill fuel spill say they want to depose Paparo about what he knew about the spill.

But the Navy is fighting that, with a motion to quash his testimony set for June 21.

Critics are calling Paparo’s nomination a “slap in the face to every family impacted by Red Hill.”

In the meantime, the President still needs to formally nominate Paparo and Congress will need to approve the pick before he would take the new role.

But there’s another complicating factor: Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking nearly all senior military promotions. He is protesting the defense department’s policy to pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

As for the ongoing Red Hill lawsuit, two town hall meetings have been set up by lawyers for Hawaii residents impacted by the fuel spill.

One is set for June 18 at 6 p.m. at the AMVETS West Oahu Veterans Center. The other happens June 20 at 6 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Memorial.

