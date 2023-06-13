Tributes
‘It’s a lose, lose, lose situation’: Gas workers strike continues amid contract dispute

The company called it “unethical” and said it’s delaying deliveries to hospitals.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Picketers blocked Hawaii Gas delivery trucks again today, this time at the Kaneohe base yard.

The company called it “unethical” and said it’s delaying deliveries to hospitals.

“We have very few drivers available, and so we really need to get out to our emergency responders, our critical care customers,” said Hawaii Gas Company Manager Cheryl Lien-Fua.

While some restaurants and retail propane suppliers have run out of gas, there have been no reports of critical care customers going without.

Hawaii Gas also claimed in a statement that the Local 996 has asked other unions to stop barges with gas shipments from docking.

The teamsters replied in a statement that that’s not true, and they say Hawaii Gas is making a desperate attempt to change public opinion instead of bargaining in good faith.

“It’s a lose, lose, lose situation if this strike is prolonged,” said Labor Attorney Ted Hong.

Big Island Labor Attorney Ted Hong says part of the psychology of a strike is to pressure the other side to come to the table.

“This PR campaign, on both sides, happens frequently, you know, and a lot of it has to do with misinformation, and spin, to try and cast the other side in a bad light,” said Hong.

Local 996 is asking for a nearly 30% wage increase for its members.

Hawaii Gas says it’s eager to resume contract talks.

“We respect the process. I hope that everybody gets back to the negotiating table. I really do because nobody wants this over more than all of here because we love our brothers and sisters that we work with, and we miss them,” said Fua.

“I have to tell you that it takes two to tango; you know, if one side doesn’t want to come to the table if one side doesn’t want to budge or try and compromise, nothing’s gonna get done. And then it just becomes a war of attrition,” said Hong.

