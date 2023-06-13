Tributes
Honolulu Surf Film Festival makes comeback after 3 year hiatus
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year pause, the Honolulu Surf Film Festival returns in-person next month at the Doris Duke Theatre.

Find out how surf legend Gerry Lopez reshaped the boards he was using to fit the extreme curve at Pipeline before anyone else.

“The Ying & Yang of Gerry Lopez”, directed by Stacy Peralta, is one of more than a dozen films playing at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Beretania Street.

The list includes “Searching for Tom Curren” and movies about surf pioneer Joey Cabell and westside ripper Sheldon Paishon.

The festival runs from July 6 through July 30.

