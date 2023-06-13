Hokulea crew tries ancient practice of cold water bathing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group met at Lena Beach in Juneau to take part in an ancient practice called Dushooch, cold water bathing or dipping.

Hokulea crew member Kala Tanaka had never done this before and said she was feeling a little anxious.

“I’m from Lahaina. It’s the warmest place on Maui. I know it’s coming,” said Tanaka.

Salves were offered to protect the skin.

“Both of these are meant to help folks be able to withstand the cold water a little bit more,” said ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak (Barbara Blake), Alaska Planning Crew.

Ancient warriors endured the cold water to prepare for battle. They were also beaten with thorny devil’s club branches to toughen their skin.

“This is not that type of practice,” said La quen naay Liz Medicine Crow, drawing immediate laughter from the group.

Blake says the cold around is around 40 to 45 degrees.

“Take your time,” said Blake.

“It is not a polar plunge,” she added.

There was no pressure to go deep, and people went in at their own pace. The practice is said to have healing and immune systems benefits.

“You forget about it after you are in it for a bit. You acclimate to it. It’s good,” said Chris Blake, a Hokulea crew member.

As some went deeper, the meditative practice led to a cleansing, physical calming, and spiritual awakening.

Some came out quickly, while others stayed in for 15 to 20 minutes.

“It was really cold, but I feel really alive, and it made me dig deep inside,” said Tanaka.

