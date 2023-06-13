First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds blowing during the next 7 days, with only minor fluctuations in strength.

A disturbance aloft will bring a few more trade wind showers than normal, with showers favoring windward areas during nights and mornings.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of small, long-period south and southwest swells. A slight increase in south swell energy will linger into Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain mostly steady this week, with only minor fluctuations in response to small changes in trade wind speeds.

Former Typhoon Guchol should send another out-of-season northwest this weekend.

