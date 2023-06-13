Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first...
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By The Associated Press and EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.

Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor.

Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and bring the title to Denver for the first time in the franchise’s 47 years in the league.

Butler finished with 21 points for the Heat.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

What The Tech: Cool gifts for Father's day
Alzheimer's advocates rally on Maui for access to potentially life-saving treatments
Hokulea crew and a delegation from Hawaii experiences the beauty of Alaska's Indigenous culture
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
New details emerge about Utah mom accused of killing husband