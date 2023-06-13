Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

Biden hosts a White House reception for the chiefs of mission Tuesday. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It is Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu City Council raises
5 of 9 City Councilmembers support 64% pay raise
File photo
3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki

Latest News

HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event