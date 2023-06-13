Tributes
After 3-year hiatus, prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a three-year pandemic pause, the prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race is returning to the Kaiwi Channel.

Organizers of the Molokai Hoe announced it’s set for Oct. 8.

Top paddlers worldwide will compete in the 41-mile race from Molokai to Oahu.

The race is known for its challenging conditions, including strong currents, open-ocean swells and breezy winds reaching up to 30 knots.

It’s the 72nd year for the event involving more than 1,000 paddlers from around the world.

This year’s race will be livestreamed at www.molokaihoe.com

