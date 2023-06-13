2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WHIO) - Authorities in Ohio say two men are dead after two tires flew off a tractor-trailer and through a van’s windshield on Interstate 75.

Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, says the Monday morning “freak accident” could happen to anyone.

“This is an absolute freak accident,” Haller said. “There was a piece of a semi-trailer that came detached.”

Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, clipping one car then hitting a Chevrolet van head-on, sending the tires fully into the van.

The driver of the van, 77-year-old David Wright, and a passenger in the middle of the back row, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, were killed in the crash, according to state troopers.

The three other passengers in the van were all taken to the hospital. Two of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third did not suffer any injuries.

“Semi-trailers do all kinds of preventative maintenance, and just this time, it just mechanically didn’t work out,” Haller said.

Haller says the driver of the first car hit by the tires walked away without injury.

“It clipped the driver’s side mirror and then the driver’s side rear quarter panel. That driver is extremely fortunate,” Haller said.

People nearby were in shock as crews worked on the destroyed car.

“Nobody could see it coming. Nothing you could do,” witness Jeff Harker said.

Authorities say the driver of the truck, identified as 59-year-old Lyndon Hershberger, did not stop for the crash. It’s unclear if he was even aware at the time that the tires came off the trailer. He was not hurt in the incident and is assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.