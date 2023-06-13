Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

Authorities say the tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, hitting the van head-on and sending the tires fully into it. (WHIO via CNN)
By WHIO Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WHIO) - Authorities in Ohio say two men are dead after two tires flew off a tractor-trailer and through a van’s windshield on Interstate 75.

Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, says the Monday morning “freak accident” could happen to anyone.

“This is an absolute freak accident,” Haller said. “There was a piece of a semi-trailer that came detached.”

Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, clipping one car then hitting a Chevrolet van head-on, sending the tires fully into the van.

The driver of the van, 77-year-old David Wright, and a passenger in the middle of the back row, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, were killed in the crash, according to state troopers.

The three other passengers in the van were all taken to the hospital. Two of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third did not suffer any injuries.

“Semi-trailers do all kinds of preventative maintenance, and just this time, it just mechanically didn’t work out,” Haller said.

Haller says the driver of the first car hit by the tires walked away without injury.

“It clipped the driver’s side mirror and then the driver’s side rear quarter panel. That driver is extremely fortunate,” Haller said.

People nearby were in shock as crews worked on the destroyed car.

“Nobody could see it coming. Nothing you could do,” witness Jeff Harker said.

Authorities say the driver of the truck, identified as 59-year-old Lyndon Hershberger, did not stop for the crash. It’s unclear if he was even aware at the time that the tires came off the trailer. He was not hurt in the incident and is assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions due to motor vehicle collision investigation
Motorcyclist critically injured after driving off cliff, falling 40 feet near Sandy Beach
Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus
Prestigious Molokai Hoe canoe race returns after 3-year hiatus
Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs
Public’s help sought in case of missing Hawaii Island man with medical needs
Official: 'Freak accident' kills 2 when tires crash through windshield