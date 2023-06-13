Tributes
Only 1 eastbound lane open on Farrington Highway following crash in Nanakuli

Nanakuli crash
Nanakuli crash(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Only one eastbound lane remains open Tuesday morning on Farrington Highway following an overnight crash in Nanakuli.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night near Lualualei Naval Road.

Honolulu police said a man was driving eastbound on Farrington Highway when he plowed into a Hawaiian Telecom pole on the side of the road.

We’re told the pole is severed and leaning on wires. No word yet on when repairs will be complete.

They said the driver was in stable condition and refused treatment.

This story may be updated.

