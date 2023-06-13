Only 1 eastbound lane open on Farrington Highway following crash in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Only one eastbound lane remains open Tuesday morning on Farrington Highway following an overnight crash in Nanakuli.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night near Lualualei Naval Road.

Honolulu police said a man was driving eastbound on Farrington Highway when he plowed into a Hawaiian Telecom pole on the side of the road.

We’re told the pole is severed and leaning on wires. No word yet on when repairs will be complete.

They said the driver was in stable condition and refused treatment.

This story may be updated.

