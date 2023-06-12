Diamond Head hiking trail reopens after water outage that forced park to close suddenly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most popular hiking trails has reopened on Monday after it was forced to close mid-day on Sunday due to a disruption of water service, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Officials said the outage appeared to be the result of vandalism.

According to DLNR, by 8 a.m., water had stopped flowing in the park’s facilities, including restrooms, sinks and drinking fountains.

Officials then made the decision to close the park for the day.

“That’s what’s really difficult about this,” said Matt McConnell, the park’s interpretive center manager. “So many people want to come visit Diamond Head, it is an iconic landmark. It is our most visited State Park. We had hundreds of people we were having to turn away once we made that tough call to close for the day.”

Back on June 4, state officials were made aware of a hose being used to siphon water into a homeless encampment on Diamond Head’s lower slopes.

It was removed, and it’s believed key equipment may have been damaged in retaliation.

The park will reopen on Monday after repairs were made, but those with reservations are urged to check before heading out.

About 2,000 people are signed up to hike on Monday.

