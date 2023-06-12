Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a visitor from California who drowned while celebrating his honeymoon in the islands.

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into trouble.

His wife, Brittany Myers-Phan, and bystanders helped pull him to the beach, but he was unresponsive.

To make matters more devastating, the couple’s wallets and cell phones were stolen while they were in the water.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Phan’s widow and family ― from loved ones and strangers alike.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the family with expenses has collected more than $30,000.

