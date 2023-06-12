Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into trouble.(eyJpdiI6IkxWZlVJWUVKbUw1UnRXSzBhcFdIUVE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoidXlKMTV1V2o1VGZ5TllxTlNROCtrdWhnblBzN3lENW1SRVJqWkYwRlVCdnpZanQrWWg3MTgvVmNxcXhPYklMSiIsIm1hYyI6IjJhMTIxN2E0OTliNjAwZWU5NDBlNWZlMTI1MDNkMjVhNjA4NDMwMGYyODRjYzc0ZTk4YWE3Yzk4NThlNWI4OTYiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a visitor from California who drowned while celebrating his honeymoon in the islands.

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into trouble.

His wife, Brittany Myers-Phan, and bystanders helped pull him to the beach, but he was unresponsive.

To make matters more devastating, the couple’s wallets and cell phones were stolen while they were in the water.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Phan’s widow and family ― from loved ones and strangers alike.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the family with expenses has collected more than $30,000.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Delta emergency slide deploys on ground
Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case
Brush fire closes portion of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore
Hokulea is in Alaska ahead of ceremonial launch of Pacific-wide voyage