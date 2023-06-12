Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai house fire causes more than $500k in damage, KFD says

Kauai house fire causes more than $500k in damage, KFD says
Kauai house fire causes more than $500k in damage, KFD says(Kauai Fire Department (Facebook))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Kalaheo, Kauai caused an estimated $500,000 in damage Friday night, said officials.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. when Kauai Fire Department crews from four stations were called to the Puuwai Road home.

Authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took over three hours for firefighters to clear the scene, said KFD.

Officials say the homeowner was not there at the time, but officials believe three occupants were living in the residence.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Hawaii Police Department logo.
2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
File photo of pesticide use.
A smelly solution for controlling insects leads to new problems in this Honolulu neighborhood
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Attempted murder investigation initiated after man shot in the face in Windward Oahu
Attempted murder investigation initiated after man shot in the face in Windward Oahu
Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify parks
Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify downtown parks
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai