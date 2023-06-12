Kauai house fire causes more than $500k in damage, KFD says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Kalaheo, Kauai caused an estimated $500,000 in damage Friday night, said officials.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. when Kauai Fire Department crews from four stations were called to the Puuwai Road home.

Authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took over three hours for firefighters to clear the scene, said KFD.

Officials say the homeowner was not there at the time, but officials believe three occupants were living in the residence.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

