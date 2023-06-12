Iolani Palace receives generous donation from Hawaiian home decor business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has received a generous donation from a Hawaiian home decor business in support of efforts to preserve and restore the palace.

The $2,200 donation comes from NOHO HOME, a local Hawaiian home decor business.

The donation was made possible through the launch of NOHO HOME’s recent Palace Collection, a home decor collection dedicated to Queen Liliuokalani, the last reigning monarch of the Hawaiian kingdom.

The Queen’s official royal residence and imprisonment during the annexation of the Hawaiian kingdom were in Iolani Palace.

The Palace Collection features pillowcases with the patchwork design of the Queen’s quilt, and a comforter resembling the newspaper-wrapped flowers the Queen received to stay informed of current events during her imprisonment.

The donation supports not only The Friends of Iolani Palace, but the preservation of Hawaiian culture and history at large — a preservation only made possible through networks of community.

“We rely on the support of individuals and community partners, who understand the importance of preserving our history for future generations,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace.

The donation will fund The Friends of Iolani Palace’s day-to-day operations and special projects.

For over 50 years, The Friends of Iolani Palace has continued its mission of sharing the culture and history of Iolani Palace, one of Hawaii’s most beloved landmarks.

