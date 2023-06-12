Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in the chest during an alleged robbery in McCully early Friday morning, said officials.

Authorities say the attack happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near King Street and Piikoi Street.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

This story may be updated.

