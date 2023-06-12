Tributes
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in the chest during an alleged robbery in McCully early Friday morning, said officials.

Authorities say the attack happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near King Street and Piikoi Street.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

This story may be updated.

