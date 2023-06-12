Tributes
HNN POLL: 5 out of 9 Honolulu City Councilmembers support 64% pay raise

Honolulu City Council raises
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Honolulu City Councilmembers are speaking out against getting a hefty, 64 percent pay raise saying it’s too much.

For the first time, we know where every councilmember stands on the controversial issue.

The raise is set to take effect July 1st but councilmembers have not been allowed to vote on the matter.

HNN decided to hold its own poll to see where each member stands.

They could either answer Yes, in support of the raise, No, against the raise or N/A, none answer.

The current salary for Honolulu City Councilmembers sits at just under $70,000 a year.

On July 1st, that is set to shoot up to $113,000.

HNN’s poll found 5 in favor and 4 against, a slim majority.

Here’s the breakdown:

YES:

Tommy Waters

Esther Kiaaina

Calvin Say

Val Okimoto

Tyler Dos Santos-Tam

NO:

Andria Tupola

Matt Weyer

Radiant Cordero

Augie Tulba

Councilmembers opposing the raise tell me they need 5 out of 9 members to vote to put it on the agenda for an actual vote. It would then need a super-majority of 7 out of the 9 to vote no to refuse it.

