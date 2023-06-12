HNN POLL: 5 out of 9 Honolulu City Councilmembers support 64% pay raise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Honolulu City Councilmembers are speaking out against getting a hefty, 64 percent pay raise saying it’s too much.
For the first time, we know where every councilmember stands on the controversial issue.
The raise is set to take effect July 1st but councilmembers have not been allowed to vote on the matter.
HNN decided to hold its own poll to see where each member stands.
They could either answer Yes, in support of the raise, No, against the raise or N/A, none answer.
The current salary for Honolulu City Councilmembers sits at just under $70,000 a year.
On July 1st, that is set to shoot up to $113,000.
HNN’s poll found 5 in favor and 4 against, a slim majority.
Here’s the breakdown:
YES:
Tommy Waters
Esther Kiaaina
Calvin Say
Val Okimoto
Tyler Dos Santos-Tam
NO:
Andria Tupola
Matt Weyer
Radiant Cordero
Augie Tulba
Councilmembers opposing the raise tell me they need 5 out of 9 members to vote to put it on the agenda for an actual vote. It would then need a super-majority of 7 out of the 9 to vote no to refuse it.
