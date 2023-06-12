Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar

Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country superstar Garth Brooks said he plans to sell “every brand of beer” at his new Nashville bar, seemingly referring to the recent backlash surrounding Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said his new bar and entertainment space Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is set to open soon in Nashville’s South Broadway District.

Brooks said he wants the space to be a safe space for all people.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he told Billboard.

Brooks continued, saying the bar is going to sell all brands of beer.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he said. “Our thing is this, if you (are let) into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks’ announcement comes after country stars John Rich of Big & Rich and Kid Rock announced they would no longer be selling Bud Light at their establishments.

Bud Light has faced consumer backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

Latest News

Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut