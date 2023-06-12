First Alert Forecast: Trade winds to stay, with mostly dry conditions for Monday

Moderate to breezy trade winds will dominate the weather pattern for the coming week, with warm daytime temperatures in the upper 80s. Conditions should be mostly dry for the Kamehameha Day holiday Monday, but we’re anticipating an increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday thanks to remnant moisture from an old frontal boundary. There could be a slightly wetter trade wind pattern through the week as well, but most of the showers will be during the overnight and morning hours.

No significant swells are expected in surf for the coming week. A small northwest swell is fading, with only background swells for south shores. East shore surf will increase a little with some stronger trade winds through Tuesday, then decline for the latter part of the week, when upwind trades are expected to ease slightly.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii through 6 pm. Monday, but will likely be extended into Wednesday or Thursday.

