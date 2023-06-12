First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to hold through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through much of the week with only minor fluctuations in strength from day to day. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas in addition to the Kona Coast of the Big Island. A disturbance aloft coinciding with occasional increases in low-level moisture will bring wetter trade wind weather to the state Monday night into Tuesday and again later in the week.

Tiny northwest swell will continue to linger along north and west facing exposures over the next few days. Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week. Surf along east facing shores should see a slight increase on Tuesday.

