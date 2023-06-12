Tributes
Attempted murder investigation initiated after man shot in the face in Windward Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after a man was shot in the face, said officials.

Law enforcement sources say the 25-year-old victim was dropped off at Kahuku Medical Center a little after midnight Saturday by a man and a woman claiming to have found him.

Officials say the couple took off before investigators could ask any questions.

Authorities say the victim was listed in critical condition.

This story may be updated.

