3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a birthday party in Waikiki on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS crews were called to a condo tower on Aloha Drive at around 3 p.m.
Paramedics treated the boy and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
No further details have been provided.
