3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki

Your top local headlines for June 12, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a birthday party in Waikiki on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS crews were called to a condo tower on Aloha Drive at around 3 p.m.

Paramedics treated the boy and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been provided.

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
