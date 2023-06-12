3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a birthday party in Waikiki on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS crews were called to a condo tower on Aloha Drive at around 3 p.m.

Paramedics treated the boy and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been provided.

