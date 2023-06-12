Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old boy, police said. (Credit: KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado mother was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the death of her 2-month-old boy Miles Basello.

The baby’s father said she struggled with postpartum psychosis and went to the hospital multiple times to get help.

On Saturday, police went to a home in Boulder, Colorado, to do a welfare check on a woman in a mental health crisis.

Miles’ father said his family’s search for help began weeks ago when the baby’s mother, Anna Englund, threatened to hurt herself and the boy.

“I can’t comprehend like the medical base, backing for her acting that way. I can’t comprehend her internal thought process,” he said.

Miles’ father wanted to maintain privacy, but he felt like the community needed to have more context about the situation.

“It’s weird that you can form a life with somebody and this happens, and it’s like ‘What?’ You wouldn’t think that was that person,” he said.

After hours of searching, police said they found Englund in the parking lot of Boulder Community Hospital.

Officers rushed Miles to the emergency room, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The boy’s father said Englund visited that same hospital twice in the past few weeks trying to get help during postpartum.

Now she is behind bars facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

“It’s something I don’t think anybody should have to experience in their life, you know?” Miles’ father said.

Police have not said how Miles died, but the coroner’s officer will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Honolulu police lights
Man shot in face dropped off at Kahuku hospital; police investigating
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during alleged robbery in McCully
Investigation underway after man stabbed in chest during McCully robbery
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
California visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kauai

Latest News

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden undergoes root canal, misses collegiate athletics event and NATO meeting at White House
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified docs case
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids requests bail