Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Hawaii Police Department logo.
2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island
File photo of pesticide use.
A smelly solution for controlling insects leads to new problems in this Honolulu neighborhood
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The driver of a Tesla Model 3 that hit multiple parked cars and damaged homes in Kaimuki last...
Driver issued a single citation after allegedly slamming into parked cars, damaging homes

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows