Someone left the trade wind fan on and it feels good!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High Pressure is the trade wind fan northeast of the state and keeps the winds coming our way today. Drier conditions with lots of sunshine and some light windward and mauka showers at times. Moisture aloft from a nearby disturbance will throw some rain into the trade wind flow starting Monday afternoon/evening; most of the showers will be in the overnight and early morning hours.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

An out of season northwest swell will gradually decline today as surf along north and west facing shores slowly fades into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day as a mix of long period background south and southwest swells move through the region. Surf along east facing shores will increase slightly through Tuesday with fresh trades winds with decreasing trends from Wednesday onward. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for windier waters and channels from Molokai thru Hawaii island due to the strong and gusty tradewinds thru tonight at 6pm HST, but will probably be extended to Wednesday or Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.