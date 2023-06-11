Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Police have reported a 37-year-old man died while swimming in Haena Friday night.

Officials say Lucas Ivor of California was swimming in Tunnels Beach when fellow beach goers saw him struggling and pulled him to shore when he appeared unresponsive.

Authorities Kauai EMS was dispatched to the area around 5:15 p.m. The swimmer was unresponsive by the time he arrived. Bystanders pulled the man to the shore and performed CPR until responding firefighters and medics took over lifesavings efforts.

Officials say Ivor was visiting Kauai with his family.

Authorities say Medics transported Ivor to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.

KPD urges visitors and residents to visit beaches where lifeguards are present, and to utilize caution when entering the water.

