International singer Morissette performs in Hawaii

Award winning international singer Morissette Amon performed at a sold out show at the Hawaii...
Award winning international singer Morissette Amon performed at a sold out show at the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday night.(Amelia Cabatu)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award winning international singer Morissette Amon performed for hundreds of fans at the Hawaii Convention Center last night.

The Filipino vocalist is dubbed Asia’s Phoenix for her impressive vocal range. She’s worked with renowned producer David Foster and sang the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action Aladdin.

She’ll be performing at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

