International singer Morissette performs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award winning international singer Morissette Amon performed for hundreds of fans at the Hawaii Convention Center last night.

The Filipino vocalist is dubbed Asia’s Phoenix for her impressive vocal range. She’s worked with renowned producer David Foster and sang the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action Aladdin.

She’ll be performing at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

