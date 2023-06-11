Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify downtown parks

Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify parks
Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify parks(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people, including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and city administrators, joined Honolulu-Chinatown Lions Club in cleaning up Smith-Beretania Park and Doctor Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park.

The Lion’s Club donated $3,500 to the city to revive and beautify the park.

“This was a place from the Kingdom of Hawaii. And that’s how it sought to come. Chinatown is the gem of Honolulu. So we’re taking this diamond that’s rough right now. We’re cutting it and sanding it down to remake that perfect gem. So Chinatown can shine again,” said Ernest Caravalho, President of the Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club.

“It feels very energizing. I mean, Sun Yat Sen Park was one of our first priorities, if you will, right here in the corner of Bethel and hotel street next to the fame Hawaii Theater. And we’ve cleaned this place up. Before today, today was a really doing a lot of landscaping stuff. Very proud of our team. It’s a very good moment for the city,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

A $1,000 check was also presented to Downtown Art, who will be painting and fixing up the basketball court.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Hawaii Police Department logo.
2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island
File photo of pesticide use.
A smelly solution for controlling insects leads to new problems in this Honolulu neighborhood
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
Man, 37, dies after swimming in waters off Kauai
Terry Hunter reviews STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE
More eateries forced to temporarily close as gas workers strike leaves many scrambling for propane
In the governor’s backyard, 8 homeless patients settle in at medical respite tiny village