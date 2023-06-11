Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club collaborates with Mayor Blangiardi to beautify downtown parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people, including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and city administrators, joined Honolulu-Chinatown Lions Club in cleaning up Smith-Beretania Park and Doctor Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park.

The Lion’s Club donated $3,500 to the city to revive and beautify the park.

“This was a place from the Kingdom of Hawaii. And that’s how it sought to come. Chinatown is the gem of Honolulu. So we’re taking this diamond that’s rough right now. We’re cutting it and sanding it down to remake that perfect gem. So Chinatown can shine again,” said Ernest Caravalho, President of the Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club.

“It feels very energizing. I mean, Sun Yat Sen Park was one of our first priorities, if you will, right here in the corner of Bethel and hotel street next to the fame Hawaii Theater. And we’ve cleaned this place up. Before today, today was a really doing a lot of landscaping stuff. Very proud of our team. It’s a very good moment for the city,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

A $1,000 check was also presented to Downtown Art, who will be painting and fixing up the basketball court.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.