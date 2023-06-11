Hokulea welcomed by hundreds into Auke Bay, Juneau

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people welcomed the legendary Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokuleʻa to Juneau leading up to next weeks global lunch. It’ll be four year voyage to nearly 40 countries.

Hokulea arrived close to shore at Auke Kwaan (Auke Bay) after sailing roughly 90 miles nearly 12 hours from Haines.

Four Alaska canoes called Yaawk circled Hokulea and came together before bringing the crew to shore.

“They will stay on their canoes and the Yaxteitaan and Wooshkeetaan will ask them who they are and their purposes for coming here,” said ʻWaahlaal Giidaak Barbara Blake.

Along with the arrival of vessels were members of the original 1976 Hokulea crew; Shortly Bertelmann, John Kruse, Billy Richards and Nainoa Thompson.

“These kind of gatherings of indigenous people are becoming more and more normal around the world,” said Randie Fong, Vice President of Hawaiian Cultural Affairs, Kamehameha Schools.

When it really started to rain, it was a welcomed gesture for the Hokulea crew to receive warm blankets from the Alaska crew.

“It’s success for all of us. It’s like hey family. We are here,” said Snowbird Bento, Kumu Hula, Cultural Consultant, Kamehameha Schools.

“They worked hard on the wa’a (canoe) and they were able to be successful in reaching their destination,” she added.

Leaders and students did protocol for Hokulea. For some, this a new experience. For others, theyʻve traveled around the world for this beloved and iconic symbol of Hawaiʻi.

