Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are renewing search efforts to find a man last seen in 2019, said officials.

Officials say Jarryd Ah Quin was 34-year-old when he was reported missing in October 2019.

He was last seen in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision, said authorities.

Hawaii police officials say after many years of investigating, they do suspect foul play in Ah Quin’s disappearance.

He would now be 37 years old and is described as 5′8 and 230 pounds.

If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.

