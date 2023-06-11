Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell high student indicted for sharing invasive photo of special needs student on social...
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Hawaii Police Department logo.
2 visitors die in ocean-related incidents on Hawaii Island
File photo of pesticide use.
A smelly solution for controlling insects leads to new problems in this Honolulu neighborhood
Hawaii county police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Hawaii County police renew search efforts for missing man last seen in 2019
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case
Trump Indictment: A historic week ahead
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
FILE - Russian troops patrol an area at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-river...
Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere