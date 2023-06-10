Tributes
Youth Pride Fest aims to help LGBTQ teens access mental health care

Spill the Tea cafe offers a free safe space for teens to focus on their mental health.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of local LGBTQIA youth are organizing a Pride Month fundraiser to support young people’s gender identity journeys. And they need your help with food, prizes and decor donations.

Teen mental health clinic Spill The Tea Cafe is hosting its 2nd annual Youth Pride Fest fundraiser at Central Pacific Plaza, 220 S King St., on June 30th from 5-8 p.m.

The public is invited to celebrate LGBTQIA youth and raise funds to connect at-risk youth to free, high quality, mental health therapists.

Mat Strombach, Spill The Tea Cafe co-founder, and fellow teen advocate Jasper Wood will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday morning to talk about the event. They’re asking business owners to help by donating prizes, food, decorations or any monetary donation.

All youth under 18 are free. Adults can purchase VIP and general admission tickets HERE.

Spill the Tea Cafe is located at 1034 Queen St., 2nd Floor, in Kakaako.

Suicide is a leading cause of death for Hawaii youth ages 15 to 24. State data show Half of transgender youth attempted suicide in the past year.

