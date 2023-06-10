Driver issued a single citation after allegedly slamming into parked cars, damaging homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver of a Tesla Model 3 that hit multiple parked cars and damaged homes in Kaimuki last weekend was only given one citation following the incident ― for driving without insurance.

Victims said the driver was speeding down Catherine Street and running stop signs.

Joey Aquino’s surveillance cameras caught the moment the Tesla damaged his friend’s car, his retaining wall and then nearly knocked his neighbor’s home off its foundation.

“It looked like was an explosion that happened in the middle of this lane,” Aquino said, adding the driver got out and sat down briefly. Video shows the driver, barefoot and bleeding from the head, start walking then running away.

Aquino said other witnesses stopped him from leaving.

“They sat him down until the police came,” he said.

The man was treated at the hospital, but he was not arrested.

Tesla driver accused of hitting multiple parked cars, damaging homes (Joey Aquino)

Instead, he was cited for driving without insurance.

Hawaii News Now is not naming the driver because he’s not charged with a crime.

But a check of his record shows dozens of traffic violations and a DUI conviction.

Former Honolulu police officer turned attorney Jonathan Burge said police are limited in charges because, luckily, no one was hurt. But Burge said more could have been done by responding officers.

“Fleeing the scene, they could cited him for that or arrested him reckless driving,” Burge said.

Aquino called it a “miracle” that no one was hurt. He said there were cars going in and out of the street just minutes before the Tesla came speeding through and kids were throwing a football 30 minutes prior.

HPD said the case is still under investigation.

The driver has a court date for the no-insurance citation on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.