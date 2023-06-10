Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks with former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Braelyn Akana

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin talk story with former University of Hawaii women’s volleyball player Braelyn Akana.

The crew asks Akana about her decision to move on from the game of volleyball, some of her fondest memories in Manoa and much more!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

